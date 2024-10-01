AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioEye presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

AudioEye Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 million, a PE ratio of -58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

