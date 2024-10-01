BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,438 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,438 ($19.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.06) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($19.26) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,237.50 ($16.55) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 968.60 ($12.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,166.67%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

