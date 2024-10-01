Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Increases Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

