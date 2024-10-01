Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $968.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

