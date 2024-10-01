Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $968.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.90.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bicycle Therapeutics
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Time to Buy? These 3 Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is IonQ Leading the Quantum Revolution? Major Deals Fuel Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why NetApp’s AI-Driven Data Solutions Make It a Top Tech Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.