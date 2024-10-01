BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

BILL stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,415.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BILL in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

