BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BKT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 74,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,376. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

