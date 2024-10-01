Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

