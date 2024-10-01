Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $116.57

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.57.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

CAMT opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,026,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Camtek by 723.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 550,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $10,704,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Camtek by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 67,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

