Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $6.61

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 442,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, General Motors Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

