Brokerages Set VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $16.19

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of VF stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that VF will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 8.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of VF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

