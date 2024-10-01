Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,891,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 28,988,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,378.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

