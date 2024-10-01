Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BurTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.