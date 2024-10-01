Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance
Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
Burtech Acquisition Company Profile
