Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGDDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,515. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

