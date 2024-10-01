Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.