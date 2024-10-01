Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 370,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Connectm Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNTM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of -457.50 and a beta of 0.05. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05.
Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter.
About Connectm Technology Solutions
ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc, a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation.
