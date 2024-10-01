Contrasting Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Pantheon Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $120.09 million 0.95 $19.28 million N/A N/A Pantheon Resources $800,000.00 209.27 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Kolibri Global Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kolibri Global Energy and Pantheon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pantheon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 26.70% 9.50% 7.26% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Pantheon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska. Pantheon Resources Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

