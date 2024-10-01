Critical Contrast: KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) vs. Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Consensus Cloud Solutions and KWESST Micro Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 2 0 3 0 2.20 KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and KWESST Micro Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $353.96 million 1.28 $77.29 million $4.53 5.20 KWESST Micro Systems $1.55 million 1.10 -$6.90 million ($1.28) -0.12

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than KWESST Micro Systems. KWESST Micro Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and KWESST Micro Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 25.72% -57.77% 14.57% KWESST Micro Systems -711.72% -478.39% -144.50%

Volatility & Risk

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats KWESST Micro Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

