Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 21,963.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.