Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.34.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 21,963.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
