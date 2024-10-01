De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Update

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,807,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 17,173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 578.7 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DGMLF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

