Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 12.00% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
GGLS opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $20.07.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
