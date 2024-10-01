El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 826.8 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
ELPQF stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.66.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
