El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 826.8 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

ELPQF stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

