Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLV

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.15% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.