Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

