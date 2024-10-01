European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Assets Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 86.18 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.23). The stock has a market cap of £310.31 million, a P/E ratio of 864.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,369.72). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

