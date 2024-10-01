Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXNRF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.