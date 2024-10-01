Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Excellon Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EXNRF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.02.
About Excellon Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Excellon Resources
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.