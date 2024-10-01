Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Bank of America raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $260,316,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

