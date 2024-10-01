Financial Survey: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA)

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.33% 9.04% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $349.58 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 6.63 $15.40 million $1.17 39.13

Analyst Ratings

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 249.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Healthcare Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

