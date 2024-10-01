First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.08. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $63.10.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
