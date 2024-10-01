Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) versus QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Head-To-Head Review

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $3.80 billion 0.03 $53.05 million $0.57 4.07 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $125.45 million 0.20 $690,000.00 N/A N/A

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 10.15% 104.58% 28.73% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.3% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QuantaSing Group and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

