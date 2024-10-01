FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.00. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 4,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,367.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,367.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

