FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,740,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 129,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FuelCell Energy
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 34,037,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,660,164. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 135.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.