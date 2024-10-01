FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,740,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 129,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 34,037,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,660,164. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 135.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

