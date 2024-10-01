Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of $117.04 and a 52 week high of $147.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44.
About Games Workshop Group
