Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of $117.04 and a 52 week high of $147.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

