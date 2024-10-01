Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
GATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver Price Performance
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).
Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $185,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gatos Silver
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.