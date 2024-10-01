Head-To-Head Analysis: Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Peers

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 668 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crown LNG to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crown LNG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.94%. Given Crown LNG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $1.01 billion $79.21 million 63.70

Crown LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown LNG competitors beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

