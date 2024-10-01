Head to Head Comparison: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 3.32% 6.19% 4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Resources Connection”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million ($5.73) 0.00 Resources Connection $632.80 million 0.52 $21.03 million $0.66 14.70

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

