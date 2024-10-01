Head to Head Contrast: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -27.83% -30.69% -14.35% Delcath Systems -474.22% -312.48% -118.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 139.94%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than LENSAR.

40.2% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Delcath Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $45.12 million 1.16 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -2.90 Delcath Systems $11.88 million 21.12 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -3.41

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.