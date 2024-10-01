Head-To-Head Contrast: Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) & MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY)

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyHero and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than MoneyHero.

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and Nutex Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero $88.97 million 0.47 -$172.60 million ($4.72) -0.23 Nutex Health $275.93 million 0.39 -$45.79 million ($10.59) -2.05

Nutex Health has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyHero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero -141.71% -417.43% -133.92% Nutex Health -13.73% -43.79% -8.89%

Summary

Nutex Health beats MoneyHero on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

