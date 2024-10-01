Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 11.1% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 115,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

III stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

