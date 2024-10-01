Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 11.1% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 115,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Information Services Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group
Information Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %
III stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Information Services Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently -900.00%.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.