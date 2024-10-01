Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Purchases C$2,290,995.00 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation acquired 450,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,290,995.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$497,700.00.

On Monday, September 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$500,230.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.87 per share, with a total value of C$486,600.00.

On Monday, August 26th, TELUS Corporation bought 30,798 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.96 per share, with a total value of C$152,662.61.

On Friday, August 23rd, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$481,970.00.

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation purchased 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at C$5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.14. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.56.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

