InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
IVT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 494,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $30.33.
InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
