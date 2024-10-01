InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on InvenTrust Properties

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 15.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 343,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 76,316 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 494,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.