KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

