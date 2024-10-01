Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $530.00 at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $485.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.71.

KNSL stock opened at $465.57 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 713.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

