LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LG Display stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 66.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

