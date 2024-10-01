Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPCN

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.49 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.