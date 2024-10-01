Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.12 million and a P/E ratio of -89.50.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

