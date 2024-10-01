Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark raised Lucero Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
Lucero Energy Company Profile
Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.
