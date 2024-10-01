Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock remained flat at $25.15 during trading on Monday. 8,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.