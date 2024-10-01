Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 231,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MESA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.21. 135,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,488. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.