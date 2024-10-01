Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 41.50 on October 24th

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.56) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 3,098.65 ($41.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,927.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,615.83. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,768 ($23.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,103.25 ($41.51). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.21, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Kelly Gangotra purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($40.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,542.50 ($39,516.45). 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

See Also

