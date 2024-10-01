National Bankshares Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$112.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMO. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.08.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$95.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$72.03 and a 1 year high of C$106.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.18.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.0042992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.